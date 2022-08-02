Stephens Inc. AR Has $764,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62.

