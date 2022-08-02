Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 274 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LYV. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

Insider Activity

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,260,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,336,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,563,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.31 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.83.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.