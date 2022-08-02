Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 140.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,793 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.08% of BioLife Solutions worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLFS. Oppenheimer raised BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $144,604.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,191.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,078 shares of company stock worth $233,265 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.