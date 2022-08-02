Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,447,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,587,000 after acquiring an additional 508,287 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,064,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,651,000 after acquiring an additional 492,231 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,623,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,240,000 after acquiring an additional 614,039 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 612,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,379,000 after acquiring an additional 28,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 544,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,440,000 after acquiring an additional 69,720 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWY stock opened at $139.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.69. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

