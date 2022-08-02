Stephens Inc. AR Buys 6,352 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.06% of Pacira BioSciences worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000.
Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Pacira BioSciences news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $154,406.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,727.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $154,406.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,727.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $30,354.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,505 shares of company stock worth $3,369,804. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.
Pacira BioSciences Profile
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.