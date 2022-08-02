Stephens Inc. AR Buys 6,352 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.06% of Pacira BioSciences worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $154,406.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,727.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $154,406.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,727.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $30,354.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,505 shares of company stock worth $3,369,804. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

