Stephens Inc. AR Trims Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $782,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 282,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,964,000 after acquiring an additional 24,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 36,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $138.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $125.17 and a one year high of $180.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

