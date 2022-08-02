Horace Mann Educators (HMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HMN opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.99.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $284,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,028.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 85,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,178,000 after acquiring an additional 40,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,963,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,609,000 after acquiring an additional 38,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

