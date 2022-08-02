W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stake Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.7% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 1.8 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.