Stephens Inc. AR Has $820,000 Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $82.15 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.95 and a 52 week high of $106.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.91.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.15. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

