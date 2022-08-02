Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $270.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.55.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

