Stephens Inc. AR Has $838,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Novartis were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.70. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The company has a market cap of $189.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

