Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,169 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kroger were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,958,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Kroger by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,061,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,415,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.
Kroger Stock Performance
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Kroger Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.97%.
Kroger Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kroger (KR)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.