iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,821,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,143.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $275.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.42. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $247.38 and a 12-month high of $302.66.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.