Stephens Inc. AR Sells 522 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.13 and a 200-day moving average of $121.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.06 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

