TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in TC Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in TC Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 26.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRP opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.31. The company has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. TC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRP. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

