Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,656,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $163.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

