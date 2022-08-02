Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 355,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 141,116 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GSBD opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSBD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

