Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $39,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNSL. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 442,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,329,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,268,000 after buying an additional 27,928 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,183,000 after buying an additional 38,555 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,844,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 261,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,220,000 after buying an additional 15,934 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,436,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,436,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,196,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KNSL opened at $243.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.81 and a 52 week high of $245.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.01.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

