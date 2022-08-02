Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.29 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $102.22 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day moving average of $109.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.