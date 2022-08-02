Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 119,726 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,079,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $41,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 254,572 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 461,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 341,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRH. Barclays cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile



DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

