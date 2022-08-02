Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 2,255 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 240.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Watsco were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $2,259,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE WSO opened at $278.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.84. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $318.98.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $313.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.40.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

