Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,855,000 after purchasing an additional 861,278 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,458 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after purchasing an additional 809,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,055,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,865,000 after purchasing an additional 325,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,524,000 after buying an additional 115,942 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qorvo Stock Down 1.2 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. Cowen downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $102.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.16 and a 1 year high of $201.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.01.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Further Reading

