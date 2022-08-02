Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stake Boosted by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Bill.com by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.05.

Bill.com Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BILL opened at $134.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.29. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $117,099.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,167,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,217,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,942 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,789 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

