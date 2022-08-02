Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,087 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 329,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 75,762 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 445,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 144,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 0.99%. Analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.