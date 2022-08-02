Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $939,000 in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,262 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,116,471 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,873,000 after buying an additional 4,272,083 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,281.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 927,600 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,156,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,250 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 671,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 486,148 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 378,871 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Peabody Energy Trading Down 7.2 %
Peabody Energy stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.45. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on BTU. B. Riley dropped their price target on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.
Peabody Energy Profile
Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peabody Energy (BTU)
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.