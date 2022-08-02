DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 240.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,642 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

