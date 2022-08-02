Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $894,000 in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $874,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 367.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.02. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.