Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Capri were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Taika Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Capri by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Taika Capital LP now owns 109,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 88,665 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after buying an additional 72,068 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CPRI opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.31. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPRI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.