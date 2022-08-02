Aigen Investment Management LP Has $887,000 Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,301 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MFC. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.