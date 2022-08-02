Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Given New $99.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $114.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.17.

Carter’s Price Performance

CRI stock opened at $83.25 on Monday. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $67.88 and a 12 month high of $111.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris purchased 1,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,383,000 after buying an additional 45,893 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

