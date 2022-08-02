QuidelOrtho (QDEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.36. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.05 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect QuidelOrtho to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

QDEL opened at $101.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.60. QuidelOrtho has a 52-week low of $88.05 and a 52-week high of $180.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,460,000 after purchasing an additional 72,308 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,686,000 after acquiring an additional 100,810 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,711,000 after buying an additional 20,034 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,321,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after buying an additional 169,822 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

Featured Articles

