QuidelOrtho (QDEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.36. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.05 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect QuidelOrtho to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
QuidelOrtho Stock Performance
QDEL opened at $101.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.60. QuidelOrtho has a 52-week low of $88.05 and a 52-week high of $180.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
QDEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.
QuidelOrtho Company Profile
QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.
