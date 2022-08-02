H&R Block (HRB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. H&R Block has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect H&R Block to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HRB opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

H&R Block Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 31.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 726,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after buying an additional 173,654 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.