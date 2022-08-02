Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $300.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $350.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DECK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $383.00.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $314.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.76 and its 200 day moving average is $275.17. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

