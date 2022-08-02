Potbelly (PBPB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.70 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect Potbelly to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly Price Performance

PBPB opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $150.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.18. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potbelly

PBPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Potbelly from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Potbelly in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 42,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Potbelly

(Get Rating)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.