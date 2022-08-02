Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

EMN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.13.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $94.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.52. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 15.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 22.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

