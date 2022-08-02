Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 74.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat purchased 20,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 30,452 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $217,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $11,219,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 373.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 43,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 33,932 shares in the last quarter.

ESTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

