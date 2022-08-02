iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $157.94 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.61 and its 200 day moving average is $132.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.67.

In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $134,927.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $134,927.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $155,552.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,091,628.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,276 shares of company stock worth $1,501,009 over the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after buying an additional 534,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after purchasing an additional 99,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 805,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,844,000 after acquiring an additional 63,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2,178.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.