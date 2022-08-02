Atotech (ATC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter. Atotech had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.68%. On average, analysts expect Atotech to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Atotech stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.63. Atotech has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atotech by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,146,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,161,000 after buying an additional 693,730 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Atotech by 29.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 117,800 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Atotech by 2.1% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 199,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Atotech by 29,526.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 148,223 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

