Atotech (ATC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th.
Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter. Atotech had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.68%. On average, analysts expect Atotech to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Atotech Price Performance
Shares of Atotech stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.63. Atotech has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
About Atotech
Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.
