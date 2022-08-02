Bentley Systems (BSY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bentley Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSY opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 140.21, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.00. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 69.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 47.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 165.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 622.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

See Also

