Bloom Energy (BE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect Bloom Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $37.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,934 shares of company stock worth $381,721 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 59.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 64.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,198,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,938,000 after purchasing an additional 469,679 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Bloom Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,035,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,311,000 after purchasing an additional 72,943 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.