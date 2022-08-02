ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect ChannelAdvisor to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.17 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, analysts expect ChannelAdvisor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Stock Performance

Shares of ECOM opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $29.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECOM. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $48,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChannelAdvisor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,966,000 after purchasing an additional 73,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,610,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after purchasing an additional 620,955 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 820,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 199,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

