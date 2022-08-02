Coinbase Global (COIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Coinbase Global to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average is $125.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 over the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

