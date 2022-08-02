Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Arlo Technologies has set its Q2 2022 guidance at -$0.08–$0.03 EPS and its Q2 guidance at ($0.08-0.03) EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.42 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARLO stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.62. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

