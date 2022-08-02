Zillow Group (ZG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Zillow Group to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zillow Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zillow Group Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $52,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,358.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $52,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,358.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023. 18.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,730,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

