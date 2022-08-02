Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for AstraZeneca PLC Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.45% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.9 %

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($122.53) to £120 ($147.04) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.28) to £110 ($134.79) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Danske initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £102 ($124.98) to £111 ($136.01) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average is $63.71. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,428,000 after buying an additional 1,604,875 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,714,000 after purchasing an additional 732,959 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 973,398 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,169,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,010,000 after purchasing an additional 560,069 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $542,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -470.72%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.