Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.47. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulgent Genetics

FLGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,940.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,439.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,940.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 318.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 59,711 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

