Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $42.02 Million Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,566 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $42,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,981,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,147 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,621,000 after purchasing an additional 353,970 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,714,000 after purchasing an additional 353,970 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,945,000 after purchasing an additional 225,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,733,000 after acquiring an additional 179,721 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $180.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.00.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The company had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.24.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

