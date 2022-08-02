Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,843 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 782,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $44,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWTX opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.82. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

SWTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $142.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush set a $53.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

