Waste Management, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waste Management in a research report issued on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Waste Management’s current full-year earnings is $5.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Shares of WM stock opened at $163.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

