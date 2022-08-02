Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Issued By KeyCorp

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LECO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

LECO stock opened at $140.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,681,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

